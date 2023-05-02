An application to remove signage at a Ceredigion branch of Lloyds Bank has been made to county planners ahead of its closure later this month.
Lloyds Bank announced last year that it will be closing its Lampeter High Street branch on 15 May.
The decision was made following a decrease in people using the branch to do their banking, with a rise in people using online or telephone banking instead, Lloyds has previously said.
It is one of a number of branches that will be closed in 2023 across the UK and is the second bank to close in the town in less than a year, following Barclays’ closure on August 23 of last year.
An application has now been submitted to Ceredigion County Council for removal of external signage, including branch nameplates, a window replacement over the entrance door and removal of a projecting swing sign on the Grade II listed building, at 9 High Street.
Agent Harvi Paul of the T and D Group, on behalf of Lloyds Banking Group, in a submitted heritage statement, says: “This application is for the bank closure with all advertisement offering Lloyds Bank Services removed. All background finishes made good, removed with background finish made good.”
The statement adds: “Detailed works may involve removal of all external marketing and advertisement and signage relating to Lloyds Bank and its services. The projecting swing sign and the individual sign lettering will be removed with any effected stonework repaired holes infilled with matching mortar or waterproof polysulphide sealant dependant on holes sizes or diameter of making good bolt sizes etc and holes painted to match existing if required.
“Furthermore, all internal loose fixtures and fittings will be removed with services disconnected from the building. The existing building façade is unchanged.
Lloyds has previously said there will be a community banker visiting the town for a short period of time following the closure to provide support and advice to both its personal and business account holders.
In the last few years, a number of banks have closed in the county including Barclays’ branches in Lampeter (2022), Aberaeron (2019), Llandysul (2017) and Newcastle Emlyn (2018).
The application will be considered by county planners at a later date.