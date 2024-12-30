Plans to convert recently approved ancillary buildings at a Ceredigion seaside village to B&B holiday lets have been refused due to pedestrian access concerns.
In an application before county planners, Paul Nicolaysen sought to change the use of ancillary residential buildings at Llys y Nant, on the B4321 Llangrannog to Pontgarreg road and part of the dwelling to a bed and breakfast.
A supporting statement through agent Cynllunio RW Planning Ltd said the application had been submitted following recently approved permission for the ancillary buildings in the garden area, the applicants previously owning and running Angorfa B&B in Llangrannog.
“Since selling Angorfa, the property is no longer a B&B, thus leaving an under-provision in the settlement and wider area for such accommodation,” the statement says, adding: “The site benefits from great location in walking distance to Llangrannog and the applicants are confident of the significant demand for such a development.
“The change of use proposed will be small scale and therefore not have a significant impact on neighbour, highway movements or the environment.”
Both Llangrannog Community Council and the council’s highways officers had objected to the scheme on highway and pedestrian safety concerns, a report for planning officers said.
It added: “Although, the application site lies within a reasonable walking distance to the village centre, the unsafe pedestrian route, would likely discourage future occupants of the development from walking to the nearest facilities and services.
“Consequently, occupiers of dwellings on the appeal site would be reliant upon a car for most day-today activities, such that the application site cannot be considered to be a sustainable location for such facility.”
The application was refused on the grounds it “does not adequately provide off-site facilities for pedestrians/cyclists/people with disabilities to link with existing provisions and local services/facilities.”