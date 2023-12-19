A scheme to demolish a Ceredigion seaside village bungalow, replacing it with a two-storey house has been temporarily put on hold, county planners heard.
At the December meeting of the county council’s planning committee, members were recommended to approve an application by Mr P Hodgson to demolish the bungalow, known as ‘The Beach House’ at Cae Dolwen, Aberporth, replacing it with a new build.
Local community council Aberporth had objected to the plans, and 14 letters against the scheme had been received, raising concerns including the proposal was out of proportion to neighbouring properties.
Amended plans were submitted to provide clarification on the development, the site levels and how the development compared to the neighbouring property. This shows that the site levels are not increasing, the application site sits lower than the neighbouring property and the height of the proposed matching that of next door.
A report for planners said that, while the building’s height would increase, “it is considered to do this sympathetically to allow for a second storey by incorporating two gable end and a flat roof to ensure the pitched roof on the front elevation is not excessively high compared to that of the estate”.
The report added: “The proposed development whilst being of modern design has respected the established patterns, limited the proposed height of the property and the front elevation which faces the estate is considered to be of modern design but relatively modest and respect the area. Whilst many of the properties in the estate were originally bungalows, they have since been altered to provide first floor accommodation and it is considered there is now no specific style/type of property with a wide mixture of character.”
At the December meeting, members heard further details connected to the scheme had been submitted shortly before the committee date, the item deferred to a future meeting to allow officers time to assess any changes.