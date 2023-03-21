ONE year on after a supermarket development was rejected by the Welsh Government over flooding fears, calls are being made for something to be done at the ‘eyesore’ brownfield site along Park Avenue.
The Welsh Government Minister for Climate Change, Julie James blocked plans to build an Aldi store on the former Kwik Save site in March last year over flooding fears.
At the time, the German supermarket said it was ‘bitterly disappointed’ by the decision and that the company would assess the next steps for the land that they own.
The Cambrian News has approached Aldi and was told that ‘there is no update on this store as of yet,’ adding ‘we’ll be sure to let you know where there is any news’.
Town councillor Mair Benjamin has criticised the state of the brownfield site which is overgrown and an ‘eyesore’ at the gateway to Aberystwyth.
Cllr Benjamin told the Cambrian News: “I get asked about Aldi on a daily basis.
“It’s really sad that nothing has been done and there’s no movement. People want Aldi in the town. It’s desperately needed and would bring new jobs.
“This is the entrance to Aberystwyth. It’s a disgusting state.
“If Aldi have got to submit a new plan – do their development up on stilts like Tesco, then please do it.
“We need you here. The people are asking you to come.”
The plans for a supermarket on the former Kwik Save and Cambrian Garage site near the police station and backing onto Aberystwyth Town FC’s stadium, were announced in 2018, with Aldi saying the development would create 40 new jobs.
The plans were approved by Ceredigion County Council’s planning department in 2019, but was called in by the Welsh Government.
The Minister Julie James blocked the scheme over flooding fears in March 2022, despite numerous developments being granted and built in the area in recent years, and despite Aldi holding an existing permission for a scheme which includes a hotel.
Ms James said: “The decision (to refuse planning permission) would prevent development being undertaken on a site at risk of flooding, where it has not been demonstrated the potential consequences of a flood event could be adequately managed.
“If the application was approved, the benefits in terms of supporting the objective of responding to the climate emergency may not be secured.”
Since then, the site has remained dormant, with blue boarding put up around the site falling down to reveal an overgrown brownfield site.
Speaking following the rejected plans in March 2022, Aldi said the decision was a negative one for the future of Aberystwyth’.
The supermarket chain is however keen to expand into other areas with a supermarket due to be built in Lampeter as part of the Tir Glas Food Village project in conjunction with the town’s university.
Aldi has also recently expanded its Porthmadog store and submitted plans for a ‘modest supermarket in Pwllheli.