Plans for a timber-clad storage container to house equipment at Cardigan Town Football Club, submitted after plans for a steel container were turned down last year, have also been refused by planners.
The football club originally applied to Ceredigion County Council for permission to erect a steel storage container on King George VI playing field.
That scheme was turned down by planners in November after objections from neighbours that it would turn the fields “into an industrial site.”
In supporting documents, the football club said the container is needed to store a new ride on mower and roller used to look after the playing pitch.
“As a club we have no clubhouse and no other means of enabling the club to move forward unless we can look after our only asset, our football pitch,” the club said.
The original plan received strong objections from neighbours, who raised concerns over noise, safety, and visual impacts.
One objection said that the container “would take more recreational space away” from residents , while another warned that siting the container close to a children’s playground would represent a safety risk.
Another said that “the proposed container would significantly detract from the visual appeal of the park amenity” and would “turn this pleasant green space into an industrial site.”
In submissions for the new application, the football club said it was “unfortunate” that the original planning application for a storage container “was refused on the basis it would be an eyesore for residents, even though we had proposed to do whatever was needed to help the unit blend in, but all to no avail as our application was refused and even more concerning was not supported by our local council.”
“We have noted the comments and objections from the planning department and local residents and have, we hope, a solution to please everybody and more importantly enabling our football club, somewhere at last, to store valuable and much needed equipment to secure the long term future of the club,” the club said.
“At the last King George committee meeting it became a surprise to those there what tremendous challenges we have as a club in trying to survive and move forward.
“We have no building of any description to store equipment needed to maintain our pitch and store training equipment.
“We have invested considerable money a few years ago creating drainage channels on the lower half of the field and installing galvanised railings to stop people parking on the field.
“Our pitch needs aerating, rolling, cutting on more occasions when necessary to promote growth, the grass needs to be fed with fertiliser, which we have this season, all the equipment needed to carry these tasks out needs to be stored.”
“To survive we have to utilise and look after what we have, our pitch, and to do that we need a facility to store equipment.”
The plans were again refused by council planners who said it was “considered unsympathetic to the surrounding green space.”