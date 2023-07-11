Plans to install a new roof on Cardigan's leisure centre have been deferred in the hope that solar panels can be fitted.
The application, at Canolfan Hamdden Teifi, Park Place, Gwbert Road, included raising of the existing front extension roof and general re-roofing of the whole of the leisure centre building.
The plan – submitted by Ceredigion County Council – was recommended for conditional approval when it came before the authority’s Development Management Committee meeting of 12 July.
Cardigan councillor Sian Maehrlein said she could not see any problems with the application, but asked why the application hadn’t included solar panels on the roofing.
Following a proposal by Cllr Gareth Lloyd, members agreed to defer the application for discussions about whether solar panels could be included in the application.