A scheme for 51 affordable homes on the edge of Cardigan has been unanimously approved by county planners, despite more than 30 local objections.
Housing provider Wales and West Housing, through agent Amity Planning, wants to build the development on 1.9 hectares of land at Dol y Dintir, New Mill Road, Cardigan.
The 51 homes proposed would be 100 per cent affordable ‘social rented’ dwellings in a mix of housing types.
Cardigan Town Council has supported the development due to the lack of provision of homes for local residents, subject to the applicant thoroughly considering impacts of flooding and ensuring access is provided in a safe manner.
Some 33 objections were received about the proposed development, raising concerns including the potential for flooding and drainage issues to arise due to increased surface water run-off, foul water drainage, traffic generation and road safety concerns, a potential strain on local resources, and the proximity of new homes could impact the quality of life for neighbouring properties.
A supporting statement accompanying the application and a prior public consultation said: “The main aim for their new mixed tenure developments is to provide new homes that are designed and built to the highest standards and provide quality homes for our social housing and market sales residents that integrate considerately with the existing community and local design vernacular.
“Wales & West Housing want to develop an attractive scheme which will appeal to all potential residents, across a number of tenure options. They anticipate their target customers will be Social Rented: People in need of affordable housing.”
Approval was officially moved by Cllr Rhodri Evans, seconded by Cllr Meirion Davies, who said: “It’s going to be a big, big help for Cardigan; it’s ideal.”
The scheme was unanimously supported by members of the planning committee.