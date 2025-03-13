Ceredigion planners have backed the proposed conversion of a solicitors’ town office back to a house, recommended for refusal as it was unlikely to ever meet flood guidance compliance, despite the rest of the street being occupied.
In an application recommended for refusal, Peredur Evans sought permission for a change of use of the mid-terrace former solicitors’ office at Manarafon, Stryd Y Capel, Tregaron to a residential use.
It was recommended for refusal as the site, in a flood zone, was contrary to TAN15 flooding guidance, objectors Natural Resources Wales saying meeting that condition – at this site – may never be reached.
Applicant Mr Evans has previously said the last heavy flooding was all the way back in 1987, which had seen “some water come to the back of the office,” adding: “Even the work of the office was not halted,” adding: “Not a drop of water has entered the property since 1987.”
Since then, a £2.7m flood protection scheme has been implemented in Tregaron, back in 2008.
Cllr Rhodri Evans, who had previously called for the site visit, proposed going against the officer recommendation, by approving the scheme, citing the need for affordable properties and the flood protection scheme.
Head of planning for Ceredigion Russell Hughes-Pickering reiterated his previous comment at the last meeting, where he said: “It’s one of those situations where planning looks a bit out; the reason why it’s not okay is it’s in a flood risk zone, but there’s still people living in the area.
“What we’re being asked here is are you happy to put more people in that zone?
“On one hand it looks like one of those barmy planning things; [but] we have got to listen to NRW, they’re obviously concerned.”
Members voted 12 to one against the officer recommendation, approving the scheme.