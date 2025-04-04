COUNCILLORS have given the go ahead to a chapel conversion in Caersws despite planners advising them to refuse the application due to flooding fears.
But the ultimate decision could be taken by Welsh Government ministers.
At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Planning committee meeting on Thursday, 3 April, councillors received a proposal by Joe Bufton to change the use of a disused chapel in the village into a residential house.
The Baptist chapel closed its door in April 2022, and there is a graveyard behind the building.
To deal with potential flooding issues the floor would be raised by 1.22 metres.
Planning officer Luke Woosnam said: “We don’t consider this location to be acceptable or suitable given its location in the most severe flood zone.”
He added that emergency planners had said there is a way to escape the building during floods but this “cannot be guaranteed” in five, 10, 15, 20 years and beyond.
Mr Woosnam said: “We do not consider the development in this location to be justifiable as I proposes a highly vulnerable use in an area susceptible to flooding.”
He added that a previous application to convert the building had been withdrawn last year and during the pre-application talks planners had stressed that this “development is not acceptable” and recommended that councillors refuse it.
Cllr Angela Davies (Liberal Democrat) said: “I have read (in the report) that this particular area has not been flooded for many years and there is a bund to prevent flooding of the village that has been very successful.
“I’m genuinely curious if this isn’t suitable for conversion to a dwelling, what are the options for all the properties around it.
“Are we suggesting everyone should move out of Caersws because it’s in a flood plain.”
She pointed out that the report said that the conversion “would not ” make flooding issues worse in the area.
Development management team leader Gemma James said: “Given the most up to date information, NRW (Natural Resources Wales) have upgraded the flooding risk for this location.
“Where previously it could be justifiable, given the risk in this instance it is very clear that Tan 15 (planning policy) says no highly vulnerable (development) in this location.”
Cllr Adrian Jones (Conservative) said: “I understand Tan 15, but the building is already there, this is a change of use.
“You wouldn’t build a new house there under the rules, but I’m tempted to say we go with it.”
Cllr Deb Edwards (Powys Independents) said: “The applicant is just trying to re-purpose the building, it’s a family looking to build in their local area, they would be fully aware of the flooding risk in Caersws.”
Cllr Gareth Pugh (Conservative) added that if councillors refused the application the building would become redundant and eventually “fall down.”
Cllr Pugh said: “I think this is the only use.”
Cllr Pugh put forward the alternative recommendation of going against officers recommendation and approve the application.
His proposal was seconded by Cllr Edwin Roderick (Powys Independents).
The committee went to a vote and unanimously agreed go against the officers advice of refusal and give the application the go ahead.
As the decision goes against planning policy on building in flood zones and against planning officers recommendation, the application will be referred to Welsh Government ministers to mull over a “call in” before a decision is confirmed.