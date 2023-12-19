Plans to extend an Aberaeron chapel of rest have been backed by Ceredigion councillors despite the concerns of the local town council.
An application, by Derek Jones, of Derek Jones Funeral Directors, sought permission for an extension of the Queen Street chapel of rest to create a larger working area and garage to locate company cars.
The application was recommended for conditional approval at the December meeting of the council’s planning committee, despite concerns raised by the town council and two objectors.
Aberaeron Town Council objected, saying it would be an overdevelopment of a restricted site and there was insufficient parking provision for vehicles attending funerals.
Objections from members of the public said the scheme would lead to a loss of light from what was described as an “unnecessarily large” extension, along with concerns about congestion.
It was reported for committee consideration by local member Cllr Elizabeth Evans, raising concerns of an over-development of the site and its impact on neighbouring properties.
A report for members said further information provided during the course of the application to clarify the existing and proposed use of the premises was provided by the applicants.
“The front of the building is currently used as a Chapel of Rest, and the rear of the building is currently used as a ‘preparation area’…We propose to increase the existing building in size to provide a larger ‘preparation area’ and a garage space.”
The report said the additional shadowing caused by the development does not pose significant harm to the amenity of the neighbour given the existing building and existing boundary wall both cause partial shadowing in the early hours of the day.
“It is also recognised that the application site sits within the core of Aberaeron where – in a Ceredigion context – the density of development is high and therefore an expectation of unobstructed sunlight at all hours of the day cannot be expected.”
The report asked members to apply conditions for previously-consented applications at the site.
At the December meeting, a statement by local member Cllr Elizabeth Evans – who was not able to attend – was read out, saying that minor alterations were proposed following a meeting with neighbours, but the applicant was “regrettably unwilling to compromise”.
The application was backed with 10 members in support and one abstention.