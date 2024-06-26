Plans for additional bedrooms at a Ceredigion seaside hotel and spa have been refused due to the development representing an “unacceptable impact” on a site of special scientific interest and on a special area of conservation.
Wells Jones of the Cliff Hotel, Gwbert, sought permission from Ceredigion planners for six extra bedrooms, balconies, and associated works at the 76-bedroom hotel and spa, which also features its own golf course, set on the coast of Cardigan Bay, at the mouth of the Teifi estuary, overlooking Cardigan Island and Poppit Sands.
Objections to the proposal were received from both local community council Ferwig, and Natural Resources Wales (NRW).
Ferwig Community Council said the proposal was an “overdevelopment of the site with the footings a cause for concern, as well as the public right of way in very close proximity to the proposed extension”.
It also said: “The local area is currently experiencing significant problems with Dwr Cymru and the supply of enough water for all residents – this development will once again impact on the supply.”
NRW, in its objection, said it would damage the special interest features of the Aberarth-Carreg Wylan Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).
Planning officers agreed and refused the application.