‘Cloud House’ plans near Mach lodged for third time

PLANS for self-catering holiday units to be built into a hill on farmland near Machynlleth have been lodged with Powys County Council, for a third time.

The proposal for “up to four Cloud Houses” by Living-Room Experiences Ltd, is part of a diversification project at Brynmeurig Farm near Cemmaes.

An earlier application for five cloud houses had been lodged back in March 2020, but was withdrawn later that year,

In 2021 a second proposal, but for four units was submitted but was withdrawn last July.

This followed feedback from Cadw.

Cadw had pointed out that a scheduled monument, Moel Eiddew platform cairn, is 310 metres from the site and they believed the development could have an “adverse impact” on it.

With the fresh application is an archaeological landscape impact assessment, which looks at whether or not the scheme would affect the ancient monument.

Mark Bond of Living Space explained that the “integrity of the monument” is already “compromised” as a concrete triangulation point is on its northwest side and a nearby windfarm development already affects the views from the cairn.

Mr Bond said: “The four predominantly underground Cloud houses have been designed to be sensitive to the location, both environmentally and visually.