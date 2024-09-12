A community councillor’s plans for a house near Pontrhydygroes are likely to only go ahead if it is agreed it can be an affordable unit rather than on the open market.
In an application before Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee meeting of 11 September, Ysbyty Ystwyth & Pontrhydygroes community councillor, Alan Wilkinson, sought outline permission for an open market dwelling on a plot next to Tyn Y Coed.
The application was recommended for refusal as it was contrary to the housing strategy of the local development plan.
A report for members said the latest Local Housing Market Assessment “outlines a very limited need for additional open market housing” but “a significant need for affordable housing.”
The application was brought to committee at the request of local councillor, Wyn Evans, who said: “The applicant has settled into the community, a past carer for an old gentleman in the village whilst also being a local building contractor.
“The applicant has a family who have outgrown the house at Tynycoed and are in need of more room and are in need of more room.”
Members agreed to defer the scheme, giving officers powers to approve if an affordable unit could be agreed.