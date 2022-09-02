Community objects to new campsite plans
Subscribe newsletter
A COMMUNITY council has objected to a planning application to provide more tourist accommodation at a site in Ceinws near Machynlleth as there are other similar sites nearby.
Mr P Williamson has lodged an application with Powys County Council for 10 caravan/motor-home pitches as well as improvements to an existing chalet which could become a holiday let, at Cil y Bryn, Ceinws.
Cil y Bryn which is near the Powys border with Gwynedd, is just off the A487 trunk road. Since 2016, the site has been certified by the caravan and motor-home club and can currently provide five caravan/camper vans spaces and 10 tent pitches.
Glantwynmyn Community Council has discussed the application over the summer and has objected to the proposal.
Glantwymyn council clerk, Sandra Evans said: “It was decided to oppose the application on the following grounds.
“The road is narrow and there is not enough room to pass current traffic let alone more traffic
“There are already two caravan sites in the same nearby area, this development would not bring any benefit to the area or enrich the village of Ceinws.
“It is anticipated that there will be a request for more caravans at this site as there is space available on both sides.
“These are permanent caravans, there was an application for 10 houses in the same spot it would probably be refused on the grounds of insufficient entrances. Caravans would have the same problems. ”
In a design and access statement that supports the proposal, agent Iwan Jones said: “Cil y Bryn caravan site is situated outside the village of Ceinws and is conveniently located for the seaside resorts of Mid Wales.
“The town of Machynlleth is 3.5 miles away, Aberystwyth some 20 miles to the south with the popular resort of Aberdyfi to the west being around 10 miles away.
“The overall character of the site will not be adversely affected by the proposed development . The proposal will result in improvements to the existing site and the pitches have been located so as to make the best use of it.
“The external changes to the chalet which is in keeping with the area will not be overbearing upon the surrounding landscape.”
Powys planners are expected to decide by 12 September.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |