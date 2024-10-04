A public consultation on the initial stages of plans for 51 affordable homes on the edge of Cardigan has been launched.
Housing provider Wales and West Housing, through agent Amity Planning, wants to build the development on 4.6 acres of land at Dol Y Dintir, Mill Lane Road, Cardigan.
The proposed residential development includes “associated vehicular and pedestrian accesses, car parking, amenity areas, landscaping and ancillary development: site preparation, clearance, treatment, re-profiling and the installation of new services and infrastructure,” supporting documents say.
The 51 homes proposed include: 10 one-bed bungalows, six one-bed flats, one two-bed bungalow, 20 two-bed two-storey homes, 10 three-bed homes, and one four-bed house.
It adds: “Vehicular access to the site is to be secured from the South via a new access of New Mill Road. Separate pedestrian / cycle access will be provided to the north of the site, connecting onto New Mill Road. The development will sensitively back onto existing boundaries, retain existing hedgerow habitats, and support biodiversity.
“The site will incorporate two areas of open space, a large area of multifunctional open space that will sustainably manage surface water and provide space for informal play and recreation and an elevate amenity space, incorporating a Local Area for Play [LAP].”
It stresses: “Wales & West Housing (WWH) aim to bring forward a 100 per cent affordable scheme.
The main aim for their new mixed tenure developments is to provide new homes that are designed and built to the highest standards and provide quality homes for our social housing and market sales residents that integrate considerately with the existing community and local design vernacular.
“WWH want to develop an attractive scheme which will appeal to all potential residents, across a number of tenure options. They anticipate their target customers will be Social Rented: People in need of affordable housing.”
A formal planning application is expected to follow the consultation.
Full details of the scheme are available on the Amity Planning website, and anyone who wishes to make representations about this proposed development must do so by 28 October.