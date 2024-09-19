CONTROVERSIAL plans for a weather mast near Staylittle have been approved by Powys councillors at the second time of asking.
The planning application for a 122.5 metre meteorological mast by Esgair Galed Energy Park Limited was back in front of Powys County Council’s Planning, Taxi Licensing and Rights of Way meeting on 19 September 19 for a decision.
Esgair Galed Energy Park Ltd is the development vehicle for Bute Energy, which specialises in wind and solar energy parks.
A decision on the application had been postponed by councillors in June, while a previous version of the application was rejected in March.
The application has been opposed by local resident from nearby Dylife, Staylittle and Llwynygog who submitted 104 objections to the council during the consultation process.
This is because the mast may prove to be a precursor to a development of 220 metre-high wind turbines.
Labour’s Cllr Huw Williams wanted assurances that the application was for a weather mast and not a wind farm as he believed the updated report specifically linked them.
Planning professional lead Peter Morris said: “It is not an application for a wind farm development, and we have to determine the application on its own merit.
“If it was a wind farm development, we would be considering a lot more issues and policy requirements than what’s in front of us. ”
Under planning policy all energy production developments of 10MW (Megawatts) and over in Wales are classed as Developments of National Significance (DNS).
Liberal Democrat, Cllr Claire Hall said that the application was “obviously” for testing wind speed for something in the future, but believed this would not “bind” the committee on subsequent applications.
Cllr Hall said: “If the windspeeds are not up to scratch there may not be anything further down the line.”
Cllr Hall moved a motion to accept the officer recommendations and approve the application.
The committee moved to a vote and 10 councillors voting for the mast and one against.
The Esgair Galed Windfarm wind turbine scheme, which was revealed in January, would lie northwest of Llanidloes, southeast of Machynlleth and south of Llanbrynmair.