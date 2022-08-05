Council approves affordable home plan
PLANS to build an affordable house in Dole have been given the go-ahead by Ceredigion planners.
The house will be built on a plot next to Awel Haf, Dole, following outline planning permission.
Further details relating to access, appearance landscaping, layout and scale will be decided at a later date via a reserved matters planning application.
The site is in a central position with access shared for the house known as Awel Haf, and considered an “infill plot.”
The plan “seeks to maximise the density of the proposed development site”. Objections to the plan were received by the council linked to development in a flood zone, the size of the two-storey house, previous refusals on the site and alleged report errors, as well as representation in support of the plan.
A decision was published on 26 July.
