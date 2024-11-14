Ceredigion planners have backed a scheme for a new office building at a waste management centre, despite repeated recommendations for refusal on the grounds of potential impact on a neighbouring property.
Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, at its October meeting, was recommended to refuse an application for a new two-storey office building, replacing existing portacabin-style buildings, the retention of a storage building, and the creation of car parking area and associated works at Gwrthwynt, Beulah.
The application was recommended for refusal as the siting, scale, and design of the proposed office building was considered “to present unacceptable amenity harm” to a nearby dwelling known as ‘Delfryn’.
Instead of backing officer recommendations, members agreed to a site visit by its site inspection panel before any decision was made, the application returning to the November meeting.
A similar previous application was refused by planners in April.
An officer report again recommending refusal on the impact on ‘Delfryn,’ despite no objection from the property, was heard by members at the November 13 committee, with suggestions from the site inspection panel aimed at lessening the impact on neighbouring properties.
Members voted against officer recommendations in supporting the application, by nine votes to one.