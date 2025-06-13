A fresh call by one of the top breeders of Limousin cattle in the UK to build a home after a previous scheme was withdrawn has been approved, but the scheme may face a fresh ‘call-in’.
Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee members were recommended to refuse a fresh scheme by Mr and Mrs Dylan Davies for a four-bedroom rural enterprise workers’ dwelling at Blaenffynnon, Llanwnnen, where they run a calving and cattle rearing business, despite members having approved a previous scheme last year.
Last October, members backed a virtually identical scheme, which had been repeatedly recommended for refusal, the only real difference being that was on a larger scale to what is now proposed.
One of the issues in the report for members then was the financial test of whether the scheme was affordable, based on an estimate the building would cost some £292,000 to construct; at a 25-year mortgage amounting to £20,400 a year.
The size of the proposed building – which the applicants say include a need to entertain and occasionally accommodate clients – was also given as a reason for failing the TAN6 policy test, being larger than affordable housing guidance, at 202 square metres rather than a maximum of 136.
Members had previously heard the applicant breeds high-value show cattle for embryo transplanting at the well-established business, with one bull alone selling for £32,000 in 2023.
Members were told by officers Audit Wales had criticised the council for making poor decisions in the past, but the authority was now working under a different policy.
After a proposal by Cllr Gareth Lloyd to approve against officer recommendation, members were told Welsh Government would be notified of this scheme against policy, leading to them potentially deciding this scheme.
Members voted in favour of granting the scheme.
