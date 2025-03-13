COUNCILLORS are to visit the site of the former Bodlondeb care home before deciding on an application to build 18 new homes.
The application by Wales and West Housing also seeks to demolish the former school that sits at the entrance of Bodlondeb on Penybont hill.
Local councillors Shelley Childs and Carl Worrall raised concerns over access to the proposed new homes leading onto the A4120, which Cllr Childs said is 'one of the busiest roads in Ceredigion'.
Councillors also called for a connecting path to make the site more accessible to the rest of the village.
The plans had been recommended for approval, but councillors voted to hold a site inspection before making a final decision.