The Ceredigion Nature Festival will return to the castle in Aberystwyth on Saturday, 11 July.
The festival offers visitors a free day of activities celebrating the natural world.
Running from 10am to 4pm, the event will bring together local organisations, community groups and conservation experts to showcase Ceredigion’s rich natural environment and inspire greater involvement in nature recovery.
Visitors can enjoy a varied programme of guided walks, wildlife activities, animal encounters, talks, workshops and family-friendly stalls. From getting up close to local wildlife to learning from conservation specialists, there will be something for all ages to discover and enjoy.
The festival is organised by the Ceredigion Nature Partnership (CNP), which works with partners across the county to support and strengthen nature recovery.
Councillor Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member for the Economy and Regeneration, said: “The festival showcases the excellent work being carried out across Ceredigion to protect and restore nature, while encouraging more people to play their part. Whether you’re an experienced naturalist or simply curious about wildlife, there are plenty of opportunities to learn new skills, meet others and discover practical ways to support nature in your own area.”
Gill Clark is the Coordinator of the Ceredigion Nature Partnership. She added: “The Ceredigion Nature Festival brings together people who care about nature, from experienced conservationists to those just starting their journey. We hope the event will spark new ideas, connections and conversations that inspire people to take action. While the challenges facing nature are significant, this festival shows that positive change can be both meaningful and enjoyable.”
The festival forms part of the ongoing work of the Ceredigion Nature Partnership to protect and enhance the county’s natural environment for future generations.
For the full programme and event details, visit Natur Ceredigion at https://naturceredigion.cymru/en
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