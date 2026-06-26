Ceredigion County Council has proposed restricting parking on Upper Great Darkgate Street in Aberystwyth over ‘ongoing issues’ affecting the market and businesses.
Meeting in June, Aberystwyth Town Council heard that a “proposal had been received from Ceredigion County Council, suggesting the creation of a Restricted Parking Zone (RPZ) at Upper Great Darkgate Street.”
Councillors heard the county council said parking on Upper Great Darkgate Street “had been an ongoing issue affecting businesses and market operations, particularly where parked vehicles prevented proper market set-up.”
The town council also heard that “at times, parked vehicles restricted access for pedestrians and cyclists.”
At the meeting, Aberystwyth town councillors “expressed support” for a 24-hour restriction, “with some flexibility to support local businesses.”
The proposed Restricted Parking Zone would not require yellow lines and would allow short-term loading (up to 20 minutes) between 4pm and 10am, town councillors heard.
The town council resolves to support a 24-hour restriction.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.