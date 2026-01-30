Plans for large digital advertising screens at Aberystwyth train station have been approved by Ceredigion County Council despite the objections of the town council who labelled the plans “inappropriate”.
Network Rail applied to Ceredigion County Council late last year to install two free standing 65” digital advertising screens at the station on Alexandra Road.
The plans say that one is to be positioned on platform 1 and one at the front of the station.
Network Rails has twice failed to get large scale advertising screens at Bow Street station over fears that it will distract motorists on the A487, while the plans for Aberystwyth has already received objections from the town council “due to the visual impact on the listed building”.
The Aberystwyth train station building – opened in 1864 – is Grade II listed.
Planning documents said: “Currently there are a number of static advertisement displays throughout the station and on the platform which do not meet the needs of station users due to having to be manually changed and updated with information which may not occur in real time.
“Whilst the primary use will be advertising, the digital displays will also be used for Emergency information and updates on trains and delays.
“The screens will be dual purpose operating as customer information screens when required, adding a broader value and need for the display within the station.”
“The installation of two digital screens at Aberystwyth station is a carefully considered decision aimed at enhancing the overall passenger experience while preserving the station's historic integrity.”
Aberystwyth Town Council said it objected to the plans “due to the visual impact on the listed building” noting that “the proposed installations are inappropriate for an historic listed building”.
The council added that should the application be approved “a condition should be placed to ensure that any advertising be bilingual, with priority given to the Welsh language.”
Approving the plans under delegated powers, council planners said the plans “will not have an unacceptable detrimental effect on the character of the listed building.”
“The proposed sign to be located outside the station building does not require listed building consent in its own right, although any services required for it that could impact on the listed building are likely to require listed building consent.,” a planning officer’s report said.
“The display however will impact on the setting of the listed building given its close proximity to the building, and being in a prominent location.
“As the sign would be adjacent to an existing and larger sign this impact is reduced slightly.
“The proposed internal display would have more of an impact on the listed building as it would be on the platform, which retains much historic character.
“However, it would be adjacent to a previous inappropriate intervention in the form of a basic upvc and concrete block structure.
“It is therefore in a part of the station that has already been altered and would be the least impactful location.
“Overall the proposal is considered to be appropriate.”
