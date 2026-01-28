The North Wales Police Choir will compete at this year’s Llangollen International Eisteddfod.
Representing the force on an international stage, the choir will compete in July and join performers from across the globe.
The mixed choir was established in August 2024 with the main aim of promoting positive mental health and also promote Welsh language in the workplace.
With just under 60 members – including serving officers, staff, volunteers and retired colleagues who travel from across the region, the choir meet weekly.
Last year they became the first emergency service choir to compete at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham and have since performed at events such as the Chief Constable’s Awards and Emergency Services Carol Service. Next month they will also be competing at the North Wales Choir Festival in Venue Cymru, Llandudno.
Conductor, Sergeant Arwyn Tudur Jones said: “We are incredibly proud to be representing North Wales Police at such as renowned international event. The Llangollen International Eisteddfod is a celebration of culture, harmony and friendship, and to be part of it is a real honour for everyone involved in the choir. We hope to do our communities proud both on and off the stage.”
Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman KPM said: “The Llangollen International Eisteddfod attracts thousands of performers and visitors each year and is internationally recognised for promoting peace and cultural understanding through music and performance.
“I am immensely proud of the choir and their achievements so far. They are wonderful ambassadors for our organisation, showcasing not only their talent and passion, but also the strong sense of community, pride and Welsh
The North Wales Police Choir will compete in the Open Choirs A5 competition section on Sunday, 12 July in the iconic 4,000-seater Pavilion.
Further information about the International Eisteddfod can be found via their website.
