PLANS have been submitted to provide improved disabled access to the oldest chapel building still in use as a place of worship in Aberystwyth.
The scheme for the English Baptist Independent Church on Alfred Place, plans for a new external ramp for mobility access to the main hall and basement.
It will also see a new lift for mobility use, as well as increasing the size of the vestibule for ease of mobility wheel chair use.
New mobility toilets are also planned.
Planning documents said that a “significant number of the current congregation are unable to enter or exit the building without assistance.”