A Llangrannog farmer’s call to convert a derelict building last occupied in the 1930s as a downsizing home on land he has farmed all his life has been turned down by county planners.
At the March meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, members were recommended to refuse an application for Fronlwyd to erect a bungalow on the site of the nearby abandoned dwelling just over a mile from Llangrannog, last occupied in 1936.
It was recommended for refusal on grounds including it was “unjustified new housing in open countryside”.
It had previously been recommended for refusal at the February meeting but was deferred pending a site visit by the site inspection panel.
Committee members unanimously backed the recommendation of refusal.