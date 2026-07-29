Gwynedd Council has fined two people following fly-tipping in a cemetery.
Last December, Gwynedd Council received a complaint about rubbish having dumped at Llanbeblig cemetery, Caernarfon. An investigation was carried out. One person was given a £150 fine for breaching the Duty of Care - asking someone who does not have a valid licence to transport waste on their behalf. The other was fined £180 for disposing of rubbish in an illegal manner and for failing to produce a permit to transport waste.
Then, on 26 July, one of the individuals was summoned to court for not paying the fine. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to pay £368, including costs.
Cllr June Jones, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Street Services, said: “The recent case clearly shows we will pursue those who fail to comply with the law, and failure to pay a fine will not mean the matter is closed.
“There is no excuse for throwing or dumping rubbish. Such actions make our areas look untidy, cause risks to public health, pollute the environment and harm wildlife.
“I remind people it is their responsibility to check whether someone who disposes of waste, or clears a house on their behalf, has a licence to do so. Most companies providing this type of service do so in a responsible and legal manner. But, as this case shows, there are people out there willing to dispose of waste in an irresponsible and heedless manner, and this could lead to serious consequences for you.”
Steven Edwards, Street Enforcement Service Manager, added: “We are very grateful to members of the public who take the time to report these incidents. Anyone can inform the council about environmental crimes through the website or the apGwynedd app.”
More information to help people dispose of their waste responsibly and legally can be found at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/recycling
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