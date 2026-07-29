Gwynedd college graduate Lora Pritchard has been named the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show Student of the Year.
Lora, aged 18, who recently graduated from Llandrillo Menai’s Glynllifon campus with a Level 3 Diploma in Agriculture, was nominated by the college in recognition of her outstanding dedication, passion, and hard work throughout her studies.
Receiving the award at the iconic Royal Welsh Agricultural Show capped off an incredible year for Lora. Prior to her win, her exceptional efforts were recognised closer to home at the Glynllifon 2026 Student Awards Ceremony, where she took home the Special Contribution Award.
Reflecting on her RWAS achievement, Lora said:
"It was a pleasure to attend the show to receive this honour, being named RWAS Student of the Year. I am incredibly grateful to Glynllifon College for the nomination, and for all the experiences and opportunities that have been part of the journey leading to this amazing moment. Thank you!"
It was a double celebration for the family at the show, as Lora also shared her pride in her mother’s success.
"Congratulations to Mam for winning her class with her Dorset wool!," Lora added.
With her agricultural diploma complete, Lora is planning to begin a degree in Media and Journalism at Bangor University.
Combining her deep-rooted agricultural background with her passion for media, Lora’s ultimate dream is to work in broadcasting as a presenter and producer of farming and agricultural television programmes, bringing the stories of rural life and modern agriculture to screens across the country.
Congratulations, Lora!
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