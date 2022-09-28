Green light for Llanfihangel y Creuddyn pod plans

By Katy Jenkins   |   Local Democracy Reporter
Thursday 29th September 2022
Planning stock image
Plans to build pods on a Ceredigion farm have been approved (Pixabay )

Permission has been granted for glamping pods at a Llanfihangel y Creuddyn farm despite a planning officer recommendation for refusal.

The plans for three glamping pods at Pendre were part of a farm diversification plan but it had been recommended for refusal due to the location of the pods in an elevated position in the landscape.

Ceredigion county councillors visited the site following August’s development management committee and a report to Tuesday’s (27 September) meeting stated “members of the panel were unanimously of the opinion that the application site was the most suitable location for the provision of the glamping pods and would not adversely impact the immediate landscape.

“The panel were of the view that the application could be supported.”

The proposed pods will be two sizes – suitable for couples and families – and are single storey, timber clad units, with hot tubs, designed to “face the view,” a planning report states.

An applicant statement adds: “We have made this decision due to the fluctuation and volatility of the market and a huge increase in costs for feed fertilizers and animal husbandry sundries. we believe this is the right decision to make in order to ensure that the farm is viable to sustain future generations at Pendre.”

