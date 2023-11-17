Plans to turn the former health centre in Cardigan into a shop and dentist surgery have been given the go-ahead by council planners.
The scheme will see the former Cardigan Health Centre on Feidrfair turned into a shop with a new first floor and extension built to become the new expanded home for NHS Charsfield Dental Practice which currently runs from Priory Street.
Documents said that an expanded surgery at the new site would provide for patient parking and allow an extra dentist to be employed.
The plans, which had the full support of Cardigan Town Council, were approved subject to conditions by Ceredigion County Council planning officers under delegated powers last week.