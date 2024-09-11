A scheme to site holiday accommodation shepherd huts in Talybont as a form of farm diversification has been backed despite planning officers recommending it be turned down.
Mr and Mrs Jenkins sought a change of use of an agricultural field to site two shepherd huts and associated works for holiday accommodation at Tanrallt, Talybont, in an application recommended for refusal at the 11 September meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee.
It was recommended for refusal by officers who said the siting would result in an adverse impact on the qualities and visual character of the rural locality and wider landscape contrary to policy.
The application itself had been referred for committee decision by local councillor, Catrin M S Davies, for a string of reasons including it would represent a form of farm diversification, there were no local objections, and it was an attractive site for potential visitors, and an unobtrusive site for travellers on the A487 as well as local people.
The application had previously been before the July committee, but was deferred pending a site visit by the council’s site inspection panel.
Detailing the proposal, a report before planners at the September meeting said: “The proposed development would see the siting of two shepherd huts which would serve as tourism accommodation.
Parking would be provided by creating a wider verge along the existing farm track. Proposed landscaping includes the provision of native planting to the eastern and southern boundaries.”
In the report, members heard the panel felt other sites at Maes y Deri were unsuitable, adding: “The panel were of the opinion that the application site was the most suitable for the development given that the site itself was low lying and therefore less visually intrusive than the other sites considered.
“It was also considered that there would be less of an impact on the landscape given that the shepherd huts were small scale in nature compared to other types of tourist facilities such as static caravans or timber log cabins.
“The panel were also of the opinion that the application site was the safer of the sites considered given the working status of the farm and whilst not too far from the main farmhouse was considered to be distant enough to provide privacy to both tourist and residents alike.”
Members voted overwhelmingly against the officer recommendation, with 11 against and one for; the scheme being approved.