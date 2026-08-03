Plans to turn a former Chinese restaurant in Adpar into a home have been refused by planners.
A scheme was lodged with Ceredigion County Council for a change of use for the ground floor of the Red Cow in Adpar into residential accommodation.
The property was most recently used as a hot food takeaway, having previously operated as a public house.
It has remained vacant since the closure of the Super Garden Chinese takeaway.
The plans, which would have seen a three bedroom home on the ground floor, were rejected by council planners because it failed to comply with the council’s affordable housing policy after an open market valuation could not be jointly agreed ‘to secure the required financial contribution towards affordable housing’.
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