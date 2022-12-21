A PLAN to build five homes in Aberporth that attracted several objections over road safety fears has been rejected by council planners.
The scheme would have seen the residential development of land at Tan yr Eglwys Lane to deliver five dwellings, two of which were planned as affordable.
A similar scheme for nine homes has also been proposed for a separate portion of land on the other side of the narrow single-track road, and objections said that any moves to add homes to the area would result in traffic chaos and safety issues as the road “is clearly far too narrow to sustain further houses below the existing ones as it only allows for one vehicle to travel, while passing points usually mean encroaching on neighbours main entrances.”
Talks between residents on the road and developers over acquiring frontages in a bid to widen the road and bring it up to standard ahead of any development have yet to yield success, a council report showed.
Aberporth Community Council objected to the plans, saying it was “an over-development of the site” and that “access to the development is via a single-track narrow lane which is not suitable for this level of potential increased traffic.”
Concerns were also raised over flooding fears.
Rejecting the plans, Ceredigion County Council planners said: “The private road serving the site is considered to be inadequate to serve the additional
pedestrian, cycle and vehicular traffic that would be generated by the proposed development, by reason of its restricted carriageway width, and lack of regular vehicle passing provisions.”