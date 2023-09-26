The scheme for the popular Gwbert Hotel will see an extension built to the side of the hotel to include a new bar and lounge area with bathrooms, five additional bedrooms and managers accommodation.
A new lobby entrance area will also be built.
“Concerns were initially raised by the Local Highways Authority in respect of parking provision to cater for the extension,” a planning report said, but those fears were assuaged by the use of an overspill car park.
Ceredigion County Council planners, approving the plans subject to condition under delegated powers last week, said in a planning report that “the proposed development achieves a sensitive and proportionate design that respects the prominence of its location.”