Plans for a 30-home estate on the site of a former Ceredigion school’s playing fields, with a fifth of them affordable, have been given the go-ahead.
Dyffryn Teifi Developments Ltd sought permission from Ceredigion County Council to redevelop part of the land at the former Ysgol Dyffryn Teifi school and playing fields, off Llyn y Fran and Heol y Gilfach, Llandysul.
The former school closed in 2016 when a replacement 3 to 19 school was built on the outskirts of Llandysul; the site being largely vacant before being sold to the current owners in 2021.
Affordable housing is set at a 20 per cent rate by policy, with the six affordable units to be subject to a 70 per cent discount for sale agreement.
A supporting statement says the majority of the site comprises of the former Multi Use Games Areas and adjoining fields.
In the wider area, there are former teaching blocks and buildings which already benefit from planning permission for the change of use.
It adds: “The south of the site also accommodates Llandysul Leisure Centre, Calon Tysul, however this building is not within the ownership of the applicant and does not form part of the application, although, the applicants, who are both local to the area, wish for the leisure centre to benefit from the proposal.
“Nevertheless, the car park used by the leisure centre is within the ownership of the applicants.”
The application was recommended for conditional approval at the December 11 meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee.
The scheme will see 22 2.5-bed dwellings, five of them affordable, two three-bed bungalows, one of them affordable, two three-bed split-level bungalows, and four four-bed houses built.
Cllr Gareth Lloyd said the housing range was “a good selection for local people.”
The application was unanimously approved.