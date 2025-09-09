One NRW's website, the public body has an amber alert for the Ceredigion coastline between Clarach and Cardigan, which reads: "There is a risk of flooding as a result of the combination of the high tides and weather conditions from the high tide at 10:15pm on Tuesday 9th September for the series of spring tides. Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected. Be careful on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads, low lying land, and close to the estuary. We will continue to monitor the situation."