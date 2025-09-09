Natural Resources Wales has issued a flood alert along Cardigan Bay tonight with spring tides and weather conditions raising concerns.
The alert runs all the way along the west coast.
One NRW's website, the public body has an amber alert for the Ceredigion coastline between Clarach and Cardigan, which reads: "There is a risk of flooding as a result of the combination of the high tides and weather conditions from the high tide at 10:15pm on Tuesday 9th September for the series of spring tides. Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected. Be careful on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads, low lying land, and close to the estuary. We will continue to monitor the situation."
An amber warning has also been issued for areas along the North West Wales coastline from the Menai Straits to Borth.
This warning reads: "There is a risk of flooding as a result of the combination of the high tides and weather conditions from 21.15 this evening, 9 September 2025, for high tides for the next 3 days.
"Be careful on beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths, roads, low lying land, close to the estuary. We will continue to monitor the situation. This alert will remain in force for the next 3 days."
The Pembrokeshire coast between St Dogmaels and Amroth also has an alert in place, with high tide expected at 8.20pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.