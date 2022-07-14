Lampeter biomass kiln plans rejected

PLANS for a biomass kiln near Lampeter have been rejected by Ceredigion planners.

The chairman’s casting vote decided the fate of the application for the retention of a biomass log dryer kiln, two chimneys and continued use of one boiler, after members of Ceredigion’s development management committee were split five for and five against an officer recommendation to refuse the plans.

At Wednesday’s (13 July) meeting councillors who had been to visit the site, after the matter was deferred from June’s committee, argued that the amount of smoke, noise and odour had not appeared to be an issue on that day.

However, Cllr Gethin Davies said he had “coughed and coughed” after the visit and the smoke had an impact on those with COPD and other lung conditions.

Cllr Gareth Lloyd said “the feeling of the majority on the panel was we couldn’t reject it as it was on the day as it wouldn’t be fair,” adding that there were standards to be met on odour and noise with a process to follow if issues arise.

The Lampeter Tree Services building at Cae Celyn, Llanfair Road was granted permission against officer advice in 2016, is primarily used for storage of forestry and safety equipment, office use, meeting rooms and a toilet and kitchenette.

A report to committee states that retrospective planning was applied for in 2018 for a biomass log dryer kiln, two biomass boilers and two chimneys but following significant complaints it was refused.

Another application was made with mitigation measures to reduce smoke emissions included and a temporary permission was granted for a trial run which took place in November and December 2020.

Although not at levels to be consider a statutory nuisance the officer view was that “the retention of the proposal is likely to result in harm to the residential amenity of the neighbouring residents.”