An application for a self-serve meat vending machine building at a Ceredigion livestock mart site has been submitted to county planners.
Rhys Evans of Cig Oen Caron seeks permission from Ceredigion County Council planners for the vending machine building at Tregaron cattle market.
Cig Oen Caron operates as an abattoir from Rhyd Y Gwreiddyn in Tregaron, and, until recent years, ran a family butchers in the town centre.
The business still supplies meat for many butchers and businesses throughout the county and produces meat packages to local famers, specialising in cutting and further processing for customers who wish to have their own meat back cut and processed to their own specifications.
A supporting statement by agent Morgan & Flynn Architectural Services said: “The aim is to create a dedicated space to sell their produce to the local community which originates from the local area.
“Should the application be successful in terms of gaining planning permission and financial assistance through the Cynnal Y Cardi grant then the applicant envisages a significant increase in employment where the part-time member will become full time as well as an additional three full-time posts.”
The scheme will be considered by county planners at a later date.