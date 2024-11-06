A FORMER mortuary at west Wales' county asylum is getting a new lease of life as a cafe.
The mortuary used to serve the former hospital at Parc Dewi Sant – a 38-acre site dating from Victorian times west of Carmarthen town centre.
Parc Dewi Sant began life in 1865 as the Carmarthenshire, Cardigan and Pembrokeshire County Asylum.
The hilltop hospital expanded and had more than 900 beds by the early 1970s. The site was sold for £2.5 million last year by Carmarthenshire County Council.
The new owners, Parc Dewi Sant Ltd, applied successfully to the council for the change of use for the former mortuary, and plan to develop the wider site as a wellness and education centre.
“Once the cafe is open we welcome anyone to come and use it, including dog walkers, walkers, and those making use of our many facilities,” said a Parc Dewi Sant Ltd spokesman.
He said several of the site’s buildings are listed, including a laundry house, chapel, and the mortuary.
Speaking earlier this year after acquiring it, Parc Dewi Sant outlined its vision of a medical, well-being and leisure venue.
A new gym and walking track are part of the plans.