PLANS have been approved for a county council plan to create a new all-weather multi-sport facility at Plascrug Leisure Centre in Aberystwyth.
The scheme - which received a cash boost towards the project from Sport Wales earlier this year - will see the current disused floodlit tennis court area adjacent to the centre upgraded.
The disused area will now be brought back to life as an all-weather, floodlit facility with a new Gen2 surface suitable for five-a-side hockey, five-a-side football and netball.
Earlier this year, the council said it was the “aim for construction works to take place over the summer months”, but that timetable has been pushed back with finalised plans for the scheme only submitted in September.
Planning documents said: “There is high demand daytime due to the site being surrounded by three primary schools and one secondary school (none with all weather facilities).
“The evening usage will be by local sports clubs and sessions delivered by the facility – classes / leagues.
“At the moment there is only 3G or 4G pitches in Aberystwyth therefore a Gen2 pitch will allow recreational hockey and netball sessions to be played.”
Documents “estimate 45,000 users per annum through school and community use.”
“The proposed Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) will replace an area which has limited sporting capacity due to its current state, thereby providing access to greater quantity of provision in a suitable location,” planning documents add.
“The proposal would give rise to a considerable benefit to the wider community through the provision of an enhanced playing facility and the opportunity for usage throughout the year.
“The proposed MUGA would make a significant contribution towards addressing the unmet demand for modern netball and football facilities in the area.
“The aspiration is to introduce multiple netball court markings as well as football to gain the maximum sport developmental outcomes and benefit from the site footprint.”
The plans will include three metre high fencing and LED floodlights.
The funding from Sport Wales earlier this year is worth up to £470,000 towards the project costs.
The scheme was approved subject to conditions by Ceredigion County Council’s planning committee at a meeting on 13 December.
The upgrade at Plascrug Leisure Centre will mean that four all-weather facilities will be maintained by Ceredigion County Council.