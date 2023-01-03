A NEW entrance has been proposed for a community centre in Machynlleth, which is located right beside the historic Grade II* listed mansion, Y Plas.
Chairman of Machfringe art and community group, Phil Wheeler has lodged applications with Powys County Council to demolish the existing access ramp and provide alterations and improvements by redeveloping the access area.
A new arched entrance door to the hall, a level paved courtyard, seating area and stone boundary walls are all part of the scheme.
The community hall is a 250-seat ‘arena’ that is rented out for various activities as well as hosting events, and Mr Wheeler explained that Machfringe had consulted on the proposals last June and then in October.
Mr Wheeler said: “The current and only entrance is used for events inside the hall such as dancing, yoga, classes, meetings, craft stalls, shows and festivals.
“The present doors do not meet current accessibility requirements.”
Agent, Arwyn George of George and Tomas architects said that although the community centre is not a listed building , the work would have a “visual bearing” on Y Plas.
Mr George said: “The existing access to the community hall is located out of the way and behind the single storey north wing of Y Plas.
“This makes locating the hall entrance extremely difficult as it is hidden and
out of sight, especially to first time visitors who do not know the layout.
“The proposed design provides a new doorway and focal point entranceway to the community hall.”