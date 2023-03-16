Plans have been lodged for new LED advertising signs to be installed on the Royal Pier in Aberystwyth.
Owners have applied to Ceredigion County Council planners for two LED display advertising boards, one on the front of the building and one on the side.
The large illuminated boards, documents say, will measure 5.1m by 1m and 5.7m by 1.9m and will be placed 2.6m and 12m above the ground respectively.
If approved, the LED signs will be placed on the front of the building and on the northern side of the pier, facing Marine Terrace and Constitution Hill.
A decision on the proposals, which are part of plans for a long-running makeover of the town’s iconic pier, will be taken by council planners later this year.