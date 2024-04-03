Plans for two new homes in Cardigan have been approved despite local objections over road safety and design and fears over a flooding and waste water management.
A pair of semi-detached houses, along with a new access road, will be built at land adjacent to 119 North Road after the scheme was given the go-ahead by Ceredigion County Council planners.
The “modest scale” two-bedroom homes plan received objections over road safety with the “nearby junction toward Gwbert prone to accidents”, and design with one saying the plan had “little architectural merit.”
The council’s highways department raised no objections over site access or road safety.
Dwr Cymru said that the “proposed development would overload Cardigan Wastewater Treatment Works and that it should “not be brought into use until upgrading works have been completed.”
A report said the area was at “high risk of surface water flooding”, but that a “drainage scheme to meet standards is achievable.”
Approving the scheme under delegated powers last week, planners said “the dwellings by their design and modest scale would meet an identified need within the town for housing of this scale and affordability, and further would result in the visual enhancement of a prominent site.”