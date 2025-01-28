The Welsh Government has submitted plans to install 164 solar panels on the roof of its office building in Aberystwyth.
The plans for the building at Rhodfa Padarn, Llanbadarn, will see the 164 solar photovoltaic panels installed across three flat roof areas on the third, fourth and fifth floors of the existing office building.
The solar panels will be ‘Welsh made’, planning documents say and will measure approximately 2m by 1m.
No roof penetrations are required, and the panels and frames would be secured to the standing seams of the roof, documents added.
The development is too large scale to be carried out under permitted development, so a planning application was submitted to Ceredigion County Council planners last week.