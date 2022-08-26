Plan for 22 homes near Aberystwyth given the go-ahead
ENSURING there is space for community is an important factor for councillors who approved plans for 22 new homes on the Ger y Cwm estate in Penrhyncoch.
Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee acknowledged the need for houses in the area, but were also keen to ensure that a proposed “multi use area” be put in place as soon as possible. Concerns about “diluting” the Welsh language and culture in the area were also raised at the meeting, which took place on Wednesday, 10 August.
The 22 houses will include a mix of terraced, semi-detached and larger detached dwellings. Four will be designated affordable.
Trefeurig Community Council objected to the plan “due to the reduction in size of the amenity area,” notes the report, adding that the introduction of new community facilities to compensate for this is proposed. Planning agent Geraint John said the community council did not make further comment following the “enhanced offer”.
