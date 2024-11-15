Plans for a rural enterprise dwelling near Beulah for the son of a plant hire business owner have been given a breathing space despite an officer recommendation for refusal.
In an application recommended for refusal at the November meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, permission was sought for a rural enterprise dwelling on land next to Penrhiwdulais, Brongest.
The proposal was supported by local community council and also received five letters of support.
The scheme was recommended for refusal as it was “considered to be unjustified residential development in an unsustainable location”.
A report said: “The application seeks to justify the development as a new dwelling on an established rural enterprise where there is a functional need for a full-time worker and the business case demonstrates that the employment is likely to remain financially sustainable.
“It should be clearly reiterated at this point that the proposed development site sits 2.5km away from the existing site, and thus it cannot be argued that the proposed development would address any on-site functional need at the existing site.”
Following a call by Cllr Gareth Lloyd members agreed the scheme be considered by the site inspection panel before any final decision is made.