An application has been lodged for a 250-foot-high wind turbine on Talsarn land used as an equine cross-country course near to Bronze Age burial cairns.
Aber Heating Engineers Ltd is seeking permission for the 500kW turbine at Cambrian Cross Country, Trefilan, Nantcwnlle.
A supporting statement says the proposed turbine would generate the approximately 2,288MWh of power a year.
It says the proposal would not have any significant impact on highway safety, or significant visual impact, but does say there would be “some moderately significant adverse impacts have been identified in respect to the [nearby] scheduled Trichrug Round Barrows”.
The four burial cairns are believed to date to the Bronze Age.
The application will be considered by planners at a later date.