Plan to turn bank into an art gallery

The former Natwest branch on Cardigan’s High Street ( Jaggery/Geograph )

PLANS have been submitted to transform a former bank in Cardigan into an art gallery.

The scheme for the former Natwest building at 4 High Street was submitted to Ceredigion County Council last week.

Planning documents say that developing the building “creates an opportunity to renovate and protect the existing building”.

“The change of use will enable the building to continue to be used in the future and will help to preserve the building,” documents added.

“The proposed changes will have a positive impact on the building by restoring more of the original character to the building.