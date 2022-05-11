Plan to turn bank into an art gallery
Subscribe newsletter
PLANS have been submitted to transform a former bank in Cardigan into an art gallery.
The scheme for the former Natwest building at 4 High Street was submitted to Ceredigion County Council last week.
Planning documents say that developing the building “creates an opportunity to renovate and protect the existing building”.
“The change of use will enable the building to continue to be used in the future and will help to preserve the building,” documents added.
“The proposed changes will have a positive impact on the building by restoring more of the original character to the building.
“This is especially the case because the two left hand ground floor windows are currently partially boarded up and have been since the closure of the bank.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |