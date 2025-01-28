A scheme to convert a storage unit on a Cardigan riverside industrial estate to a gym has been submitted to county planners.
The application seeks permission for a change of use of the unit at Unit 12, Station Road, including changing facilities and toilets, and associated works.
A planning statement says: “The project involves predominantly converting the interior of the existing building, with only new accesses and ramps created externally and introduction of large windows for light.
“The interior and exterior works pose negligible risks of any ecological habitats, as careful consideration has gone into the design to minimise the impact of these habitats.”
The scheme will be considered by Ceredigion County Council planners at a later date.