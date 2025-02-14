Ceredigion planners are to visit the site of a proposed conversion of a solicitors’ office in Tregaron back to a house, recommended for refusal as it is unlikely to ever meet flood guidance compliance, despite the rest of the street being occupied.
In an application recommended for refusal at the February meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, Peredur Evans sought permission for a change of use of the mid-terrace former solicitors’ office at Manarafon, Stryd Y Capel, to a residential use.
Members heard the site had been used as an office from 1987 until recently, having previously been a residential property.
It was recommended for refusal as the site, in a flood zone, was contrary to TAN15 flooding guidance, objectors Natural Resources Wales saying meeting that condition – at this site – may never be reached.
NRW, in a report for members, said a Flood Consequences Assessment “fails to demonstrate that the risks and consequences of flooding can be managed to an acceptable level” adding: “NRW are in the process of undertaking detailed hydraulic modelling of the Afon Brenig at Tregaron and early indications from the modelling are that flood depths are likely to be outside of tolerances of TAN 15.
“Considering the significant depth of flooding to the area, it is possible that detailed hydraulic modelling will indicate that TAN 15 compliance may never be achieved.”
Applicant Mr Evans was unable to attend the meeting; a letter sent by him read out for planners, said that the last heavy flooding, back in 1987, had seen “some water come to the back of the office,” adding: “Even the work of the office was not halted”.
Members heard works addressing the flooding issue had been undertaken since then, with Mr Evans’ letter saying: “Not a drop of water has entered the property since 1987.”
Local member, Cllr Ifan Davies, who had asked for the application to be decided by committee rather than officers, had said no flooding had occurred at the property in living memory, and a £2.7m flood protection scheme had been implemented in Tregaron back in 2008.
Following a request for a Site Inspection Panel visit to view the application by Cllr Rhodri Evans, Head of planning for Ceredigion Russell Hughes-Pickering said: “It’s one of those situations where planning looks a bit out; the reason why it’s not okay is it’s in a flood risk zone, but there’s still people living in the area.
“What we’re being asked here is are you happy to put more people in that zone?
“On one hand it looks like one of those barmy planning things; [but] we have got to listen to NRW, they’re obviously concerned.
“If you’re unsure one way or another have your SIP.
“Ultimately, it’s your decision and you need to be satisfied you’re making the right decision.”
Members agreed to a site visit, the application returning to a future meeting; Cllr Maldwyn Lewis saying: “I doubt we are putting lives at risk, but we would provide someone with a home.”